IRS Confirms $ 250 and $ 350 Monthly Check Mailing Dates Under “Child Tax Credit” from Biden’s Stimulus Plan

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed this Monday that it will begin to distribute monthly checks for extension to the “Child Tax Credit” (CTC) under the Biden Administration’s “American Bailout Plan” on July 15.

To that end, the agency sent letters to more than 36 million American families who, based on the tax returns filed, may be eligible for receive advance payments of between $ 250 and $ 350 per month per minor.

This year, the Government grants up to a maximum of $ 3,600 per retail.

More than 36 million letters to CTC eligible families

“The letters are addressed to families who may be eligible based on the information they included on their 2019 or 2020 federal tax return or who used the Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov last year to sign up for an Economic Impact Payment.” , indicates a statement from the IRS.

Increased CTC payments will be made on the 15th of each month, unless the 15th is a weekend or holiday.

Six monthly payments until December

Thus, after the first payment on July 15, the delivery dates would be: August 13, September 15, October 15, November 15 and December 15.

The entity also announced that eligible families will receive a second with an estimate of the payment they would receive. The IRS did not specify the date of dispatch of that notice.

IRS bases credit calculation on 2019 or 2020 tax return information

Most families will automatically receive payments without the need for further action. “Normally, the IRS will calculate the payment amount based on the 2020 tax return. If that return is not available, either because it has not yet been filed or has not yet been processed, the IRS will determine the payment amount with the 2019 statement, ”added the office in the press entry.

The IRS has called on families and individuals who have not yet filed their 2020 or 2019 return to do so as soon as possible so that they can receive payments from those who are creditors under the credit extension.

“This includes people who do not normally file a tax return, such as homeless families, poor people in rural areas and other underserved groups, ”the agency said.

The office also encouraged people to find out about the scope of these payments through the IRS.gov/creditoporhijos2021 page.

Two portals will be available soon

In the near future, the IRS will open two more portals for potential CTC beneficiaries to verify their eligibility and update information on dependents.

The first will help families determine if they qualify for payments.

While, through the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, eligible individuals can cancel advance payments to receive a single lump sum payment instead next year.

Additionally, the site will allow people to check the status of their payments.

It may interest you: