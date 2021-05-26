IRS Calendar for Mailing Monthly Checks of $ 250 and $ 300 for Biden Plan “Child Tax Credit” Extension



If you recently had a baby, you can also request payments under the “Child Tax Credit” extension.

Less than a month for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to start the process of distributing checks to families under the extension of the “Child Tax Credit” contained in the Biden Administration’s “American Bailout Plan” that this year awards up to a maximum of $ 3,600 per retailThere are several dates that you must have before your consideration so as not to lose the money that corresponds to you.

1st of July

The first is July 1. For that date it is scheduled the launch of two portals on IRS.gov so that beneficiaries with eligible dependents can update their information and not lose money under the program.

The third and first stimulus bill under the Biden Administration increased the maximum Child Tax Credit in 2021 to $ 3,600 for children under age 6 and $ 3,000 per child for children ages 6 to 17. For families who want it, 50% of the credit will be sent early this year in monthly checks for less than $ 250 to $ 300.

Online tools will allow users submit dependent information in case they are not required to file taxes with the IRS, in addition to updating data on the number of minors in their care in case that data has changed recently. Additionally, the person can request a single one-time payment instead of monthly payments.

July 15

If you do not request a single total payment, you will receive from the IRS the first payment this July 15.

The money will be processed by direct deposit in cases where the beneficiaries provided that information to the IRS. In the remainder, the money will be sent by paper check or debit card.

15 of each month until December

After the first payment, on the same date each month, the IRS will deposit or send the eligible minor payments to each family.

“The IRS and the Treasury Department also announced that CTC increased payments will be made on the 15th of each month, unless the 15th is a weekend or holiday. Families who receive credit through direct deposit can plan their budgets around receiving the benefit. Eligible families will receive a payment of up to $ 300 per month for each child under 6 years of age and up to $ 250 per month for each child 6 years and older, ”confirmed the tax collector’s office.

The agency will divide the distribution into seven pay rounds from July to December.

2022 tax season

If you inform the IRS that you prefer the delivery of money in a single payment, you must wait for the tax season next year (2022) to request the same on your tax return.

