IRS begins sending third stimulus check to beneficiaries of programs such as Social Security this Friday



The IRS continues in the process of distributing the third stimulus check for $ 1,400.

Photo: Jeff Fusco / Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) It has already begun processing the third $ 1,400 stimulus check to some 30 million recipients of federal programs such as those of the Social Security Administration.

On Tuesday, the tax collector’s office circulated a press release on its website confirming that this weekend it would begin processing payments of $ 1,400 to recipients that receive government funds under various programs that are not required to. declare taxes.

Most of the direct deposits from this third wave of distribution of the third stimulus check are supposed to be available to people on the morning of Wednesday, April 7.

Many of the payments will be deposited onto the “Direct Express” card where recipients receive their funds regularly.

“As work continues to issue millions of Economic Impact Payments to Americans, the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department announced today that they anticipate that payments will begin issuing this weekend to Social Security recipients and other recipients. Federals who normally do not file a tax return, with the projection that the majority of these payments would be sent electronically and received by April 7, ”the IRS input specified.

After receiving data from the Social Security Administration on Thursday, March 25, the IRS began the multi-step process to review, validate, and test tens of millions of records to ensure eligibility and proper calculation of Impact Payments. economic. If no additional issues arise, the IRS currently expects to complete that work and begin processing these payments by the end of this week. Because most of these payments will be issued electronically, through direct deposits and payments to existing Direct Express cards, they would be received on the official payment date of April 7, “the agency added.

Along with direct deposits, the IRS is sending payments by mail in the form of a paper check and prepaid debit card (EIP Card). The IRS has not specified an arrival date for correspondence payments.

By processing these payments, the IRS completes most of the third round payments.

The Biden Administration had set out to send most payments from checks approved under the “American Rescue Plan” in March.

A week ago, the IRS claimed responsibility for sending approximately 127 million payments corresponding to the third round of stimulus checks of $ 1,400 worth approximately $ 325,000 million.

However, the IRS added that it will continue to send waves of payments in the coming weeks.

“As announced on March 12, economic impact payments will continue to be sent in batches to millions of Americans in the coming weeks,” the entity said without giving a precise date for the completion of most shipments.

