IRS begins sending paper checks to Social Security recipients living abroad today

The beneficiaries of the programs of the Social Security Administration (SSA) that do not declare taxes to Internal Revenue Service (IRS), have a mailing address outside of the United States and did not provide their details for direct deposit to the agency will begin to receive the third stimulus check of $ 1,400 by mail in the next few days.

A fact sheet on the SSA website updated earlier in the month confirms that the IRS will release such third round payments this Friday, April 23.

“Social Security recipients with a foreign address (non-US address) and who typically do not file taxes will receive their Economic Impact Payments (EIP) as follows:

Electronic payment – direct deposit and Direct Express card – will receive their EIP on or about April 21 EIP paper checks, for beneficiaries who receive their monthly Social Security payment in the mail, will be sent to them beginning April 23 ”

Indeed, the IRS confirmed through a press release this week that it had released hundreds of thousands of payments to Social Security beneficiaries.

Some 600,000 payments were directed to beneficiaries of said program and the Supplemental Security Income, including those with foreign addresses.

The case for processing financial impact payments to SSA recipients is unique in that the agency had to provide the IRS with beneficiary information before the tax collector’s office began scheduling payments.

This responds to the fact that the majority of this population is not required to file taxes so the IRS does not have their personal data on file.

Basically, the Social Security Administration had to do a data transfer of thousands of recipients of its programs for the IRS to process the stimulus check to this group. The official handover for those purposes took place the last week of March.

On this matter, the Commissioner of the Social Security Administration, Andrew Saul He explained: “That process sometimes takes weeks or months to complete, but we got the job done in a matter of days. A few days later, on Monday, March 22, SSA sent the first test files successfully on March 24. Production files were sent to the IRS before 9 am on Thursday, March 25 – more than a week earlier than when we were able to send a similar file to the IRS during the first round of economic impact payments (EIP). ”

The IRS alerted this population that some will have to file taxes this year although they are not required to do so to ensure that they receive the extra credits for dependents provided under the third stimulus law or the “American Rescue Plan.”

“Some federal benefit recipients may be required to file a 2020 tax return, even if they generally don’t, to provide the information the IRS needs to submit payments for a qualifying dependent. Eligible individuals in this group must file a 2020 tax return as quickly as possible to be considered for an additional payment for their qualifying dependents, ”the agency reported.

