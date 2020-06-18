© stevepb

In order for the tax refund money to arrive sooner, it is recommended that the returns be submitted electronically.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) apologized for delays in sending tax refunds following complaints from taxpayers in Fort Meyers, Florida.

Elizabeth Reitz-Holmes She is one of the Americans who contacted FOX 4 to tell her dilemma about the refund, money she has been waiting for since March when she filed her taxes.

The woman said she has « constantly » called the IRS. But, receiving no response, he went to the agency’s office in the city, only to learn that it was closed.

About three months after complying with the obligation, authorities have failed to process the information on time, and now people like Reitz-Holmes are struggling to determine which bills will pay first.

« We are behind in the rent because we have to pay for electricity and food in the house because we have a 14-year-old daughter, » said the woman.

Upon being notified of such cases in Florida, an IRS spokesperson, identified as Raphael Tolin, asked taxpayers for patience.

« We understand the frustration out there but we continue to process electronic and paper returns, issuing refunds, accepting payments, » Tolin told the network.

The situation of this woman is repeated in other states such as California, where some taxpayers have been waiting months for the disbursement of funds.

In many instances, These are people who filed the paper form. The IRS has said that due to a lack of staff in its offices following the coronavirus emergency, for the time being, They will be processing, mainly, the returns filed electronically.

Aside from filing online, the IRS recommends taxpayers supply the bank account number to deposit the money so that the waiting time is shorter.

