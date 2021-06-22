IRS Announces Two New Online Tools to Help Families Manage Child Tax Credit Payments



Photo: nastya_gepp / Pixabay

The IRS today launched two new online tools designed to help families manage and monitor payments. monthly advance Child Tax Credits that are included in the American Rescue Plan.

These two new tools are in addition to the Non-Taxpayer Registration Tool that was announced last week and that helps families – who are not normally required to file an income tax return – to quickly register for the Credit. child tax.

The new Child Tax Credit Eligibility Wizard allows families to answer a series of questions to quickly determine if they qualify for advance credit.

The Child Tax Credit Update Portal allows families to verify their eligibility for payments and, if they choose, cancel enrollment or opt out of monthly payments so they can receive a single lump sum when they file their tax return next year.

This tool is available to any eligible family with Internet access and a smartphone or computer. Future versions of the tool launching in the summer and fall will allow people to view their payment history, adjust bank account information or postal addresses, and perform other functions. A Spanish version is also planned.

The American Rescue plan increased the maximum amount of the Child Tax Credit in 2021 to $ 3,600 per child for boys under 6 years old and $ 3,000 per child for boys from 6 to 17 years old.

Advance payments of the Child Tax Credit, most of which will be made on the 15th of each month, create financial security for families to plan their budgets. With this credit, eligible families will receive a payment of up to $ 300 per month for each child under the age of 6, and up to $ 250 per month for each child ages 6 to 17.

The first monthly payment of the extended Child Tax Credit will be made on July 15. Most families will automatically start receiving monthly payments the next month with no further action required.

In the near future, families will be able to use the Child Tax Credit Update Portal to check the status of their payments.

At the end of June, individuals will be able to update their bank account information for payments made beginning in August.

In early August, it is planned to put a feature that will allow people to update their postal address.

Then, in future updates planned for this summer and fall, they will be able to use this tool for things like updating income changes.

