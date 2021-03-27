IRS Announces Spending on Face Masks, Sanitizer Gel, and Cleansing Wipes May Be Tax Deductible



These expenses may be deducted as long as the taxpayer’s total medical expenses exceed 7.5% of their income per year.

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The IRS released a statement clarifying that the purchase of personal protective equipment, such as masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, which are used for the purpose of preventing the spread of the coronavirus, amounts paid for medical care may be considered.

As such, the amounts paid by a taxpayer to acquire COVID-19 personal protective equipment for personal use, use of the taxpayer’s spouse, or use of the taxpayer’s dependents. are tax deductible under Section 213 (a) as long as the total medical expenses of the taxpayer exceed 7.5% of their income per year.

Take into account that, since many taxpayers cannot take advantage of this deduction for medical expenses because their expenses do not exceed 7.5% of their annual income, this deduction may be more advantageous for those who have a health savings account (HSA) .

The HSA is a type of savings account that allows you to save money before taxes to pay for some medical expenses.

So, if you have one of these accounts, take that into account when you do your tax return.

