IRS Announces Sending of “Additional Payments” for Third Stimulus Check of $ 1,400; How do you know if you will get more money?

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) clarified this Friday that it continues to process $ 1,400 stimulus checks not just for beneficiaries of government programs such as Social Security, but for people who received a lower down payment in early March.

The IRS explained that the above is handled as “additional payments.” In this line fall, for example, taxpayers who were issued the payment based on the 2019 tax return, but the IRS received later this year and had to make a payment adjustment based on the difference in income. between both documents.

“This batch includes the first of the ongoing supplemental payments for people who received payments based on their 2019 tax returns in early March, but are eligible for a new or higher payment based on their recently processed tax returns. 2020. These ‘additional’ payments could include a situation where a person’s income was reduced in 2020 compared to 2019, or a person had a new child or dependent on their 2020 tax return, and other situations ” the agency said in a statement on its website.

Additionally, the agency specified that the batch of payments that would be sent this Friday as part of a third wave of distribution also include Americans for whom the IRS did not have information to process the funds because they do not have to file taxes. as beneficiaries of programs like Social Security Survivor or Disability (SSDI), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and the Railroad Retirement Board (RRB).

“Payments to this group – and the” additional “payments mentioned above – will continue weekly in the future, as the IRS continues to process tax returns for 2020 and 2019,” the office reported in the press release.

In the most recent statement, the agency has claimed responsibility for sending more than 130 million payments worth approximately $ 335 billion to date.

The process of sending the first direct deposits to the bank accounts of millions of beneficiaries began on Friday, March 12.

“As announced on March 12, Economic Impact Payments will continue to be shipped in batches to millions of Americans. The third batch of payments began processing on Friday, March 26, and some people saw the payments as pending or provisional deposits in their accounts before the official payment date of March 31, ”reads another part of the IRS online report. .

A large part of the checks that will be released this Friday correspond precisely to beneficiaries of government programs.

It may interest you: