IRS and the Treasury Department have issued $ 335 billion in economic impact payments

At tax time it is necessary to remember that the United States Internal Revenue Service extended until May 17 the deadline for personal declarations to be made.

To date, the IRS (Internal Revenue Services) has received some 85 million returns, most of which have already been processed.

This year and as a result of the Covid19 pandemic, the deadline for making personal statements corresponding to 2020 was extended until May 17. The tax agency has also put in place mechanisms that facilitate the process for taxpayers, such as the Free File service.

Ken Corbin, from the IRS Investment Division, explains that in the context of the pandemic and as the vaccination process progresses, “a lot of people are not going to want to go to an office or deal with those who prepare their taxes.” In this sense, the IRS official encourages taxpayers who have not yet sent their taxes to do so electronically, “with E-File and to choose the direct deposit option, as it is the easiest way and if there is any they will receive a refund as soon as possible, “he said.

Currently the web portal of the internal revenue service www.irs.gov offers information in 20 languages ​​so that each taxpayer can obtain relevant data to submit their declaration form and in which there are also other topics of interest to citizens.

Sue Simon, Director of Consumer Assistance for the IRS, argued that “E Filing” is electronic tax filing, which she believes is the best way to submit taxes, “if you use a tax filing program. electronically, it will have fewer errors, because they ask you questions to do it in the best way … We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to file taxes electronically, and there are many ways to do it for free, You can go to IRS Free File, on our site on our website, you can see a link that takes you directly to IRS Free File and once there you can choose from several providers of tax filing software for free, for those who earn up to 72 thousand dollars a year, ”he said.

Economic Impact Payments (EIP)

The IRS reported that, together with the Treasury Department, it has issued additional economic impact payments, under the American Rescue Plan and that the total exceeds 335 billion dollars, only until the beginning of April.

“Most of the people have already received the amounts of those payments and they don’t have to put anything about it on their 2020 tax documents, they don’t have to declare it; on the other hand, any person eligible for the economic impact payment who has not received any, or has not received the full amount that corresponds to him, will be able to claim it when he submits his documents for 2020 “, explains Ken Corbin.

It is important to note that people who do not normally file a tax return and do not receive federal benefits may qualify for these economic impact payments. All the information is on the irs.gov website and keep in mind that IRS agents will not call you by phone, since the only communications are via postal mail, so the call is to be alert to avoid being victims of fraud or Identity Theft