IRS: Americans Who Would Receive Third Stimulus Check Payments Next Week June 21

Starting from the week beginning Monday, June 21, Americans who don’t usually file taxes but did so this year and those who were sent an initial underpayment based on the 2019 return would be receiving payments for a third stimulus check from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The above are the two groups that the agency focuses on in terms of the distribution of stimulus checks of $ 1,400 of the third round.

The “American rescue plan” establishes that the IRS and the Treasury Department have until December 31 to distribute all of the stimulus checks provided in the law.

2.3 million additional payments by June 9

The most recent report available on the agency’s website corresponds to the date of June 9. At the entrance, the IRS announced that disbursed an additional 2.3 million payments of the third round during the previous two weeks.

The report also advises that the entity will continue to make weekly economic impact payments.

“Ongoing payments will be sent to eligible individuals for whom the IRS did not have information to issue a payment, but who recently filed a tax return, as well as to individuals who qualify for additional payments,” the office detailed.

169 million total payments reported so far

The latest known installment raised the total disbursed so far to more than 169 million payments. “They represent a total value of approximately $ 395 billion since these payments began being distributed to Americans in batches on March 12,” the IRS added.

According to the IRS, more than 900,000 payments, worth more than $ 1.9 billion, went to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue an economic impact payment, but who recently filed a tax return. While some 1.1 million additional payments (“plus-up”), with a value of more than $ 2.5 billion were sent to Americans.

“Although payments are automatic for most people, the IRS continues to urge people who do not normally file a tax return and have not received Economic Impact Payments to file a 2020 tax return to get all the benefits. to which they are entitled under the law and which include tax credits such as the 2020 Refund Recovery Credit, the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit. Filing a 2020 tax return will also help the IRS determine if someone is eligible for an advance payment of the 2021 Child Tax Credit, which will begin to be disbursed this summer, ”the entity said.

