IRS Already Going Through 12 Batches Of Third Stimulus Check Payments And Deposits And Mailings Of Checks Continues Weekly



The IRS continues to process stimulus payments from the third round.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has processed some 12 batches of payments for third stimulus check under the “American Rescue Plan,” and will continue shipments for the next few weeks, the agency reported in a statement this week.

As the agency processes new late-filed tax returns, more Americans are expected to receive payments as part of the third round.

IRS calls on low-income population to file taxes to receive stimulus checks

In fact, in the press entry on Wednesday, the entity summoned low-income Americans who are not required to file taxes to have your information submitted to the IRS as soon as possible so that the corresponding check or stimulus checks can be processed.

“Although payments are automatic for most people, the IRS continues to urge people who do not normally file a tax return and have not received Economic Impact Payments to file a 2020 tax return to get all the benefits. to which they are entitled under the law and which include tax credits such as the 2020 Refund Recovery Credit, the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit. Filing a 2020 tax return will also help the IRS determine if someone is eligible for an advance payment of the 2021 Child Tax Credit, which will begin to be disbursed this summer, ”the office said.

In many of these cases, these people must request the arrears of the first and second rounds. through the “Refund Recovery Credit” on the tax return.

IRS has until December 31 to distribute the largest number of checks from the third round

Under the third stimulus law and the first under the Biden Administration, approved in the United States Congress last March, the IRS and the Treasury Department have until December 31 to complete the delivery of all payments.

This provision does not penalize the authorities if they fail to reach all Americans for whom they lack tax information to process the money.

IRS works directly with other agencies to reach the largest number of beneficiaries

However, as part of the third round, the IRS and the Treasury have taken additional actions such as coordinating with government offices such as the Social Security Administration (SSA) to process as many payments as possible.

About two weeks after the approval of the stimulus package, SSA reported that its staff updated beneficiary files to ensure payments were directed to the correct bank accounts and postal addresses.

The IRS also named members of groups like this one in its most recent press release.

The agency advised that recipients of federal funds programs like the previous one, in some cases, would have to file a tax return to claim the $ 1,400 checks for dependents under the new law.

“For example, some federal benefit recipients may be required to file a 2020 tax return, even if they generally don’t, to provide the information the IRS needs to submit payments for a qualifying dependent. Eligible individuals in this group must file a 2020 tax return as quickly as possible to be considered for an additional payment for their qualified dependents, ”the entity warned.

IRS disbursed about 2.3 million third round payments in two weeks

As of this week, the IRS had disbursed about 2.3 million of so-called Economic Impact Payments, bringing the total number of stimulus checks processed to 169 million. That number exceeds the number of checks sent in both the first and second rounds.

The 2.3 million payments from the most recent or twelfth batch are worth more than $ 4.2 billion. The shipments are divided into “plus-up” or supplemental payments (1.1 million) and more than 900,000 payments to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue an Economic Impact Payment, but recently filed a tax return.

“In general, the payments of these last two weeks contain over 1.2 million direct deposit payments (with a total value of $ 2.2 billion) and the rest in paper payments ”, specified the office.

The IRS will continue sending round 3 stimulus checks weekly. “Ongoing payments will be sent to eligible individuals for whom the IRS did not have information to issue a payment, but who recently filed a tax return, as well as to individuals who qualify for additional payments,” the entity recalled.