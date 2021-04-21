IRS Advises Those Who Have Not Yet Received Third Stimulus Check: That Doesn’t Mean They Won’t Receive It



The IRS has until December 31 to distribute payments from the third round of stimulus checks.

Photo: Jeff Fusco / Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) clarified to Americans still waiting for the third $ 1,400 stimulus check that the above does not mean they will not receive it.

In a notice in the section for the “Get My Payment” tool on IRS.gov, the agency explains that payments continue to be sent weekly.

“The third round of economic impact payments is being issued in phases. If you have not received one yet, it does not mean that you will not receive it ”, specifies the entry on the website of the tax collecting office.

“Each week we will send the third payments to eligible individuals as we continue to process tax returns. Payments are sent by direct deposit or by mail as a check or debit card ”, they add from the IRS page.

On April 14, the IRS claimed responsibility for sending some 159 million payments so far as part of the third round under the “American Rescue Plan”, approved in the United States Congress last March.

The IRS in coordination with the Treasury Department began direct deposit processing of the first $ 1,400 checks on Friday, March 12., with official payment date the following Wednesday, April 17.

The disbursement process for each of the lots begins every Friday with the electronic transfers that will be reflected on the Wednesday of the next. At the same time, the IRS has sent paper checks or prepaid debit cards (EIP Cards) to beneficiaries who did not provide their bank account information for deposits.

The IRS has released at least five massive rounds of payments since March 12.

In various press releases from its website, the agency has indicated that it will continue to process payments on a weekly basis.

Although the entity has not offered a specific date on which the shipments would end, the stimulus law approved in Congress establishes the date of December 31 as the limit to distribute all the payments.

The IRS works directly with the other federal agencies to obtain up-to-date 2021 information from recipients to ensure the highest amount of automatic payments sent without the need for individuals to go through additional paperwork.

How does “Get My Payment” work?

Through the free service “Get My Payment”, users can know the payment status of the third check and an arrival date, if applicable.

To enter the system, individuals must enter their Social Security number, date of birth, street address, and zip code.

If the service gives you a “payment status” it means that your payment has been scheduled and will be sent on the date indicated by direct deposit or by mail. If your payment is by mail, you will receive an EIP debit card or check.

In case the system tells you that the status of your payment is not available, this means that the IRS cannot show your payment status because it has not been processed or you are not eligible for a payment.

In other cases, the tool advises that it needs more information.

This can mean one of two things. The first is that your tax return was processed, but the IRS does not have your bank account information and your payment has not yet been issued. Or that the United States Postal Service (USPS) He failed to deliver the third economic impact payment and returned it to the IRS.

The IRS clarified that the first and second economic impact payments no longer appear in Get My Payment.

To find information about these shipments, you need to view or create your account online. You can also see Notice 1444 for the first payment and Notice 1444-B for the second payment. The IRS mailed these notices to your address of record.

