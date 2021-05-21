IRS: 7 Important Facts About Sending Unemployment Tax Refunds



Millions of Americans have received unemployment funds since the pandemic began last year.

Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP / Getty Images

Millions of Americans are receiving reimbursement from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as a result of the exemption from paying taxes on unemployment compensation received in 2020 as a result of the third stimulus bill approved last March in the federal Congress.

The IRS will examine the tax returns of more than 10 million taxpayers who filed their tax returns before the 2021 American Rescue Plan became law to pay you back their rightful money, if that’s the case.

The evaluation could result in a refund, a reduction in the balance owed or no change in taxes (no refund or amount owed), according to an IRS statement last Friday.

1. Exemption applies to those who earned less than $ 150,000 in adjusted gross income

The 2020 $ 10,200 Unemployment Compensation Exemption from Income applies to those who earned less than $ 150,000 in adjusted gross income.

“You are eligible to exclude unemployment compensation if you received it in 2020 and your modified adjusted gross income (AGI) is less than $ 150,000. The AGI modified for the purpose of qualifying for this exclusion is your 2020 adjusted gross income minus the total unemployment compensation you received. This limit remains the same for all tax states, regardless of whether you are married and filing a joint tax return (it does not double to $ 300,000), ”explained the IRS in a post on Frequently Asked Questions about the exemption on its website.

2. The first payments were processed last week

Although the IRS did not specify the day on which it formally began sending the money to the first recipients of the aid, in its statement last Friday, May 14, it indicated that it began issuing the payments corresponding to the exemption that week.

3. Two-stage processing

The office explained that the money disbursement process will be done in two phases. The first, which is already in progress, will focus on the single tax returns that are the easiest to examine. The second, which would run until the end of the summer, will focus on the more complex returns or marriages claiming dependents and tax credits.

“These corrections are made automatically in two phases, thus easing the burden on taxpayers. The first phase started and includes the simplest statements. The second phase will include the most complex tax returns to review and adjust, and which the IRS anticipates will take place until the end of the summer to review and correct, ”reads the IRS press entry.

4. Refund will be deposited into bank accounts or sent by post as check or debit card

As in the case of the release of the third stimulus check funds, the money for reimbursement of this tax exemption will be distributed in three ways.

If you supplied your information for direct deposit to the IRS, the money would go to your bank account.

If that is not your case, then you should receive payment by check or debit card through the mail, which implies that you will have to wait longer for the arrival of the funds.

5. IRS will send you notification confirming delivery of the refund

Within 30 days of receiving the refund, the IRS will send the taxpayer a notice explaining the adjustments that resulted from the application of the exemption. Taxpayers should keep this notice for their records. Taxpayers who receive refunds should review their return after receiving their notice from the IRS, ”the agency says.

6. Refunds could be forfeited for outstanding debts

In some cases, the entity could keep the refund money if the taxpayer has outstanding debts with the agency or others such as support.

On this, the IRS clarifies: “These refunds are subject to the normal rules of compensation. Overdue federal taxes, state income tax, state unemployment compensation debts, child support, spousal support, or certain federal non-tax debts, such as student loans, will be deducted. The IRS will send a notice to the taxpayer if the refund is offset to pay unpaid debts. “

7. Notice to those who have not yet declared taxes this year

“Taxpayers who have not yet filed a tax return should follow the guidelines for forms 1040 and 1040-SR, which detail how to exclude unemployment compensation,” specifies the IRS.

7. IRS will also return APTC overpayments as part of the third stimulus bill.

Legislation granting the $ 10,200 unemployment compensation exemption also suspends the requirement to return excess advance payments of the Premium Tax Credit (excess APTC).

“If a taxpayer paid excess APTC when filing 2020 tax return, the IRS will also return this amount automatically. If the IRS corrects the taxpayer’s account to reflect the unemployment income exclusion, the amount of excess APTC that the taxpayer paid will be included in that adjustment. The IRS is also adjusting the accounts of those who paid excess APTC, but did not report unemployment compensation on their 2020 tax return, ″ the agency recalls.

It may interest you: