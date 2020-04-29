Irrfan Khan, cknown for starring in movies like Slumdog Millionaire or The life of Pi, He died this Wednesday at the age of 53 in a Bombay hospital, due to complications derived from cancer he suffered from.

The actor rose to stardom in Indian cinema and built a solid career outside of his country. He appeared in other films of international projection such as “Jurassic World” (2015), or “Inferno” (2016), in addition to starring in dozens of films Bollywood.

In 2018, Khan disclosed that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Last Tuesday, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai with a colon infection from which he could not recover. Khan was married to screenwriter Sutapa Sikdar and had two children, Babil and Ayan.

Surrounded by love, by his family for whom he cared most, he went to the abode of heaven, leaving a true legacy. We all pray and hope he is at peace, ”public relations firm Hardly Anonymous Communications wrote in a statement..

“Irrfan fought to the end and always inspired everyone who approached him,” the document added.

Born 1967 In the Indian state of Rajasthan, he began his career in the 1980s. He was highly praised for his almost dialogue-less role in “The Warrior” (2001), adapted from a traditional Japanese tale by British filmmaker Asif Kapadia.

In 2008, his face became known worldwide thanks to Danny Boyle’s “Slumdog Millionaire”, film that won eight Oscars.

Irrfan Khan continued his career in the United States playing roles in “The Amazing Spider Man ” (2012), “Jurassic World ” (2015), and “Inferno” (2016).

The actor was critically acclaimed for his roles in Taiwanese Ang Lee’s “Life of Pi” (2012) and Ritesh Batra’s romantic comedy “The Lunchbox” (2013).

