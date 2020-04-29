Irrfan Khan

Indian film actor Irrfan Khan, known worldwide for his roles in ‘The life of Pi’ or ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, died Wednesday at the age of 53 from cancer in Bombay, a mecca of the Bollywood film industry.

The actor, who rose to stardom in Indian cinema and built a solid international career, revealed two years ago that he suffered from a neuroendocrine tumor, a very rare type of cancer. Khan had been hospitalized this week in a Bombay hospital to be treated for a colon infection.

«Surrounded by love and his family for whom he lived, he left us to go to heaven leaving a true legacy. We pray for him and hope he is at peace. Irrfan had a strong spirit, he is someone who fought to the end and always inspired everyone who approached him“The actor’s family said in a statement, which debuted in 1988 with Mira Nair’s iconic film ‘Salaam Bombay.’

Khan appeared in internationally produced films such as ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ (2008), ‘La vida de Pi’ (2012), ‘Jurassic World’ (2015), or ‘Inferno’ (2016), in addition to starring in dozens of Bollywood movies such as ‘Maqbool’ (2003), ‘The Lunchbox’ (2013), ‘Haider’ (2014), ‘Piku’ (2015) or ‘Hindi Medium’ (2017).

His last appearance was in ‘Angrezi Medium’, a film that tells the misadventures of an Indian businessman to get his daughter to fulfill her dream of studying in London.

