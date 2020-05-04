Unfortunately we have to inform you of a sad news, because the world of entertainment and cinema is in mourning since today it was confirmed the death at the age of 53 of the Indian actor Irrfan Khan, after fighting for a couple of years against a strange form of cancer that kept him out of the spotlight.

According to CNN, The news was released by the public relations company Hardly Anonymous Communications, which represented him: “Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought to the end and always inspired everyone who came to him. Surrounded by love, by his family for whom he cared most, he went to the abode of heaven, leaving a true legacy. We all pray and hope he is at peace. ”

You may not hear the name of Irrfan Khan, but we are sure that you ever saw it on the big screen. This actor was born on November 30, 1967 in the city of Jaipur, India, the son of Muslim parents. In 1984 he managed to win a scholarship to study at the National School of Dramatic Art in New Delhi, since then he rose to fame participating in Bollywood film tapes.

With movies like Life In A… Metro and The Namesake He managed to make a name for himself in the entertainment of his country. But beyond being famous in India, Irran Khan was one of the few actors who managed to make the leap to the glamorous world of Hollywood thanks to his role as the police inspector in the movie Slumdog Millionaire, starring Dev Patel and directed by Danny Boyle.

Later he would return to work in another film that became almost cult, The Life Of Pi of Ang Lee, playing the adult version of Pi and getting them to consider him for more roles in the big leagues of cinema. From there Irran Khan’s career rose like foam, because it appeared in all kinds of productions.

The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, Jurassic World alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard or Inferno with Tom Hanks were just some of the tapes he worked on. Her last big screen appearance was in 2018, when the film was released Puzzle, an adaptation of an Argentine production that starred alongside actress Kelly Macdonald.