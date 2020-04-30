They claimed that the restriction on public investment imposed by the spending limit can put the lives of millions of people at risk.

United Nations (UN) human rights rapporteurs called Brazil’s economic and social policies to combat Covid-19 “irresponsible”, saying that the restriction on public investment imposed by the spending limit could put The lives of millions of people are at risk.

Brazil reported 449 new deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, bringing the total deaths to 5,466 people, while the number of infected people jumped from 6,276 to 78,162 people, according to official data. of the Ministry of Health.

“The Covid-19 epidemic magnified the adverse effects of the 2016 constitutional amendment that put a limit on public spending for 20 years,” said independent expert on human rights and external debt Juan Pablo Bohoslavsky and special rapporteur on extreme poverty Philip Alston. “The effects are dramatically visible in the current crisis.”

The criticism appears in a statement issued Wednesday by the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights specifically directed at Brazil.

For the experts, “Brazil’s irresponsible economic and social policies put millions of lives at risk,” and the budget cuts violate international human rights standards regarding education, housing, food, water and sanitation, and gender equality.

“It is not possible to put the lives of people, including health workers, at risk because of the economic interests of the few. Who will be responsible when people die due to decisions that go against science and medical indications? ”They questioned.

The experts praised the emergency aid provided by the federal government and the measures taken by the governors to try to contain the epidemic, but said that more needs to be done and that the epidemic is a time for countries to reconsider their priorities.

Adolfo Sachsida, Secretary of Economic Policy of the Ministry of Economy, responded on Twitter to the statement of the experts.

“The position of the UN rapporteurs is absurd and wrong. Brazil is spending 4.1% of GDP in the fight against Covid-19, a figure much higher than the average of other emerging countries (1.35%) and even of developed countries (3.1%). Respect! ”He wrote. (Rts.)