Irresistible price on the Xiaomi scooter, which costs less than € 300 in this offer | Motor

Now with the arrival of good weather, we want to be on the street much more, but it is clear that if we want to reach our destination we will have to take the car or public transport, something that is not always recommended, especially if you live in the city center.

That is why getting an electric scooter is totally essential because it will allow us to reach our destination in the healthiest and most economical way possible, and above in a time that even under normal circumstances could be faster than slow and heavy public transport.

And if you wanted to get an electric scooter but could not find the opportunity for its price, now you can buy one of the best electric scooters on the market, specifically the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S for only € 299 thanks to this Mediamarkt offer.

This new Xiaomi scooter renews the standard range of the brand, extending the battery autonomy up to 30km and maintaining the maximum speed at 25 km / h.

And is that this Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S electric scooter at only € 299 It is a 33% discount compared to its previously marked price, and not only can you choose to have it delivered to your home in express transport throughout the next week, but you could pick it up in just 30 minutes at your nearest Mediamarkt store.

This Xiaomi electric scooter has always been one of our favorites, not only for its elegant design, but it is also ideal for moving around the city. In addition, it is a lightweight, folding scooter that you can even transport with one hand and store at home in a very simple way.

Also, this scooter can reach up to 25 km / h With which you can move seamlessly throughout the city and reach your destination before public transport. Thanks to its battery, we can travel up to 30 km, with what is more than enough to go to our destination and then return home.

It is a very safe electric scooter, having several elements such as an ultra-bright headlight for night driving, a double disc and anti-lock brake system and even red taillights.

