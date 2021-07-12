Irresistible deals on AliExpress at TO PA TI in July: smart watches, gaming chairs and even drones | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This summer is special because it seems that we are finally going to be able to enjoy a vacation with some freedom. If 2020 was a year of confinement, little spending, and uncertainty, this 2021 seems a little more lively. And with AliExpress offers at the TO PA TI event in July, you can indulge yourself by buying yourself some technology at brutal prices, and from the best brands.

How about starting your vacation with a drone for less than 40 euros? Or spend the summer playing with a Nintendo Switch Lite for less than 150 euros?These are just a few of the many offers available. You have from July 12 to July 26, so you better pay attention.

All you have to do is use the corresponding discount codes according to the price of the product you buy and within the selection of items for the event:

JULY1 – € 1 discount – € 5 minimum purchase JULY2 – € 2 discount – € 10 minimum purchase JTOPATI4 – € 4 discount – € 29 minimum purchase JTOPATI7 – € 7 discount – € 49 minimum purchase JTOPATI15 – € 15 of discount – € 99 minimum purchase JTOPATI30 – € 30 discount – € 199 minimum purchase JTOPATI45 – € 45 discount – € 299 minimum purchase

In this event focused on renowned brands we have protagonists such as Xiaomi, LEGO or Adidas. But how could it be otherwise, we have made a selection with some technological products that you need yes or yes this summer.

I highly doubt that you will be able to see these offers and not buy one of the promoted products if you don’t have it. And we are talking about such popular items as Xiaomi smart bracelets, drones at a knockdown price, or fully equipped gaming chairs for all pockets, among many other discounts.

If you want to open your mouth, these offers will give you an idea of ​​what is coming:

The 21st century watch, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6

The mobile has displaced the traditional wrist watches, which are less and less used in day-to-day life and more and more cornered as fashion accessories. However, the 21st century has also brought us a new type of watch. The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 bracelet is the latest example of this that we say.

It is impossible to go outside and walk for 10 minutes on a somewhat crowded street and not come across a few of these bracelets. It monitors your heart, it tells you how many hours you sleep and if you need more rest, and it even scolds you if you sit too long. Some say that it even serves to tell the time.

Get the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 bracelet at the best price at the TO PA TI on AliExpress

With the TO PA TI codes you can buy it for about 30 euros, and you can even choose to buy it with accessories. With shipping from Spain, you will have it at home in a few days.

You should also not miss out on other interesting options, such as the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini watch that stays in about 70 euros and it is very complete.

A 100% gaming summer with this ergonomic chair

There is no gamer worth his salt today who does not have a gaming chair in good condition. And if this is not your case, now you have an easy solution. On this TO PA TI you can get an extremely complete Furgle chair.

What stands out is the ergonomic design of this chair, which allows us to spend more hours in front of a screen playing (note: it is better to argue that it is ideal for work and study). But in addition, we also find a lumbar cushion, and with a cervical cushion.

Get this gaming chair at the best price at the TO PA TI on AliExpress

And as if this were not enough, has a reclining footrest. These are generally not easy features to find in a chair without paying a lot of money.

The strongest is that you can buy it for about 110 euros with the corresponding TO PA TI code (JTOPATI15). You don’t need any more arguments to convince yourself.

Change your point of view this summer with a drone for less than 40 euros

If you have tired of living with your feet on the ground, you don’t have to wrap a blanket around your head, just you need to get this drone at a bargain price. It has everything you can look for in a drone when you want to get started in this world.

For about 40 euros you can do with the version of this drone that has a dual 4K camera, a pair of batteries, the remote control, and a few extra extras to replace some parts if they get damaged. It’s great for getting unique shots this summer and developing your creative skills. Remember use the TO PA TI code (JTOPATI4) to get the discount and get it at a special price.

Get this 4K drone at the best price at the TO PA TI on AliExpress

Baby Yoda (Grogu) in LEGO version

Yes LEGO It has always already been one of the best toys that can be bought or given away, no matter how old one is, if we add to that that this is a set to build Grogu, we have the recipe for the perfect purchase.

Not only does it ensure hours of assembly fun, but the result is spectacular. The hands move and it includes the metallic ball of the Command ship.

Get this LEGO Grogu at the best price at the TO PA TI on AliExpress

But if that’s still not cool enough, just watch his ears twitch. Is there a better LEGO set right now? Hardly, and stays at TO PA TI for just 72 euros with promotional codes (JTOPATI7).

If you also fell in love with The Mandalorian series, this Xiaomi Mi TV Stick could be an ideal purchase, and it stays below 30 euros.

Get in shape with this exercise bike for spinning

Spinning has been here to stay in gyms around the world for years. These flywheel bikes allow us to emulate a high intensity cycling session without having to move from home.

Is exercise bike is ideal precisely because it allows you to vary greatly the type of effort you make. There are tons of spinning sessions on the internet that you can use yourself without going to the gym.

Get this spinning exercise bike at the best price at the TO PA TI on AliExpress

And the best thing is that its price is brutal. It stays in the 200 euros now with the TO PA TI codes (JTOPATI30) with shipping from Spain and European warranty.

By the way, if you want to complement your exercise sessions with music without disturbing anyone, these wireless headphones are ideal. It is the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Basic. For just over 10 euros they are an essential purchase.

One more thing: laptop with Windows 10 for 170 euros

In addition to TO PA TI, AliExpress will showcase two devices with a great quality / price ratio from Teclast, a brand known for its good quality low-cost products.

First, we have laptop with Windows 10 and 14-inch screen that remains on offer at a price of only 170 euros. With Intel Celeron, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSDIt is an ideal laptop for multimedia use, office automation, and even for those of us who work writing. Ships from Europe, so there is no fear of additional fees.

Get the Teclast F7S laptop with Windows 10 for 170 euros in AliExpress

And secondly we have the Teclast M40, a tablet that stands out for an ideal price of only 130 euros, shipped from Europe, and with interesting features. Its 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal memory, Android 10 as the operating system, its Full HD screen and 4G connectivity with a SIM card, makes it an impossible purchase to improve.

