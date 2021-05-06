Irreplaceable offer from Samuel Molina to Jon Fernández

It seems that the team Heredia Saga you want your boxer Samuel Molina (15-0-1, 7 KO) played at all costs in summer a match against Jon Fernandez (21-1, 18 KO), to decide who is the best Spanish lightweight of the moment.

To do this, they have made an offer to the Biscayan that they consider irrefutable, in which they quintuple what they would charge for a title in Spain.

If he accepts Jon Fernández’s team, it would be sought that there would be an intermediate title at stake from one of the four world organizations, ten or twelve rounds.

The response from Jon Fernández’s team is that their fighter has a top purse fight outside of Spain and they should wait for the summer to pass before they can get in the ring.

The promoter Saga Heredia prefers July or August, but they could wait until September to organize this fight in which they believe that Molina should go out with his arm raised.

The offer is there, it seems that Marvelbox he does not refuse, so the combat must be close.