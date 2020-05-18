Unless it occurs due to illness, an irregular menstrual cycle is almost always normal.

The irregular menstrual cycle It is a phenomenon that a woman can go through several times throughout her life and that can raise alarms.

However, irregularity in the menstrual cycle is not always a sign of a serious health problem. To clear your doubts and make sure of your well-being, here we talk a little more about this topic.

When is an irregular menstrual cycle normal?

According to the Mayo Clinic, the menstrual cycle does not happen the same way in all women. Each one develops its menstrual cycle according to its biological and genetic peculiarities, so an irregular menstrual cycle for one may be regular for another.

The “normal” enters a wide range of possibilitiesWhich is why it is possible to hear completely different stories about the menstrual cycle without a hint of fear or nerves about it. Each woman has and gets used to her own rhythm.

As a rule, menstrual cycles are long during the first years of menstruationBut they tend to shorten and become more regular as you get older. As you approach menopause, that cycle may be irregular again.

Photo: Pixabay

What can cause an irregular menstrual cycle?

Certain events or medical conditions may be marked as a irregular menstrual cycle.

The pregnancy it is one of the most common signs of an irregular menstrual cycle. Naturally, the absence of a menstrual period is a characteristic sign of pregnancy, which occurs when a woman’s egg is fertilized.

The polycystic ovary syndrome It can cause a woman to develop an irregular menstrual cycle. In addition to irregular periods, women with this condition also have small accumulations of fluid in each ovary.

The premature ovarian failure refers to loss of ovarian function before age 40. This disease generates irregular menstrual cycles that can be occasional for many years.

Knowing the characteristics of your menstruation will prevent you from experiencing unnecessary scares or nerves. Thus, the information around irregular menstrual cycle It should help you to learn a little more about your own body.

.