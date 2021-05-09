IRPF reductions, direct aid, deductions for housing …

The overwhelming victory in the 4-M elections of the popular candidate for re-election to the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who by adding more seats than the left in Tuesday’s elections will be able to rule alone just by having the abstention from Vox, which means that you can implement the economic plan that until now he had not been able to develop by relying on his former government partners.

Within the liberal economic program that Ayuso boasts, the jewel in the crown of his strategy is a fiscal policy tending to progressive reduction of all taxes that are in your hand. In fact, in her first statements to the press after descending from the celebration on the balcony of Genoa during the election night, the regional president advanced that among her priorities for the new mandate is “lower taxes“.

To fulfill those promises, Ayuso will have to lower the personal income tax rate by half a point to all income brackets, which means lowering taxes on the three million Madrilenians, and will also have to approve new deductions to families, landlords, youth (to favor their access to housing and studies, for example) and entrepreneurs and new companies that create jobs in the region.

Reduction of the autonomous section of personal income tax of 2.5 points



I know they will reduce all sections of the fare by half a point and taxpayers will pay up to 5.5% less. This measure will benefit three million people from Madrid; that is, to all personal income tax payers.

Throughout the Legislature, all applicable marginal rates in each section of the autonomous income tax scale will be reduced by half a point. The measure will be compatible with the new deductions for families, young people and to promote entrepreneurship.

Extension of rental deductions



Young people from Madrid living for rent may be deducted in personal income tax up to a maximum of 1,200 euros, 20% more than the current limit. In addition, this deduction for the lease of the main residence will be extended to the under 40 years old when they present family obligations or are in unemployment situation.

Deductions for mortgage interest



Madrileños up to 30 years can be deducted from the full payment of personal income tax 25% of the mortgage interest to acquire your habitual residence, up to a maximum of 1,000 euros per year.

Deductions for student loans



For the students, Ayuso promised to deduce from the full share of personal income tax 100% of expenses for interest on loans to pay for their studies in university degree, master and doctorate.

Extension of the deduction for the birth or adoption of children



As for families, the acting president will allow them to be deducted in personal income tax of up to 700 euros per child in the first three years (2,100 euros in total).

Deduction for elder care



Another of the proposals of the ‘popular’ is to establish a deduction in the personal income tax of 500 euros for elderly care in the family environment, for those ancestors over 65 years of age that live with the taxpayer.

Deductions to favor conciliation



In addition, Ayuso wants to reinforce the deductions aimed at favoring conciliation and supporting families, expanding both the amount of the deduction for home care and the assumptions to apply the deduction.

Thus, Madrid families will be able to deduct 25% of Social Security contributions for hiring caregivers of children under 3 years of age and, as a novelty, also for the care of elderly people in a situation of dependency and people with some kind of disability recognized, with a limit of 450 euros per year. In the case of large families, the deduction will be extended to 40% with the limit of 600 euros.

Deduction for language teaching



Specifically, the ‘popular’ wants extend to 15% the current deduction in personal income tax for language teaching, to reinforce this learning, “essential for the development of our children and for the access of our young people to the labor market,” he said.

Deduction for change of residence



In the case of families that are increased by birth or adoption and, as a consequence, decide buy a new home to make it their habitual residence, according to the Ayuso program, they can deduct the 10% of the acquisition price, prorated over 10 years, of the full income tax quota, with an annual limit of 700 euros.

To be able to enjoy this deduction, the change of residence must take place in the first three years after birth or adoption.

Large families of special category



The holders of these they will not pay the regional income tax quota for three years and large families of general category will pay only half. “In order to promote the birth rate and support large families, a deduction will be established for three years, counting from the time they acquire such condition, a deduction to their holders of 50% of the full autonomous income tax quota, with the limit of 6,000 euros if the declaration is made in a way individual and of 12,000 euros when this is joint“, they assure from the PP.

In the case of large families of special category, the deduction will reach the 100% of said regional quota with the limit of 12,000 euros if the declaration is made in a way individual and of 24,000 euros if it’s a statement joint.

Deductions for rent and for generating employment



The Ayuso regional government has also pending to approve a 10% deduction of the amount of certain expenses associated with the rental -conservation and improvement expenses, home insurance and risk of non-payments, energy efficiency certificate … -, with a maximum of 150 euros. This measure seeks to increase the number of rental homes.

For companies, the acting president has promised go up from 30% to 40% the percentage of deduction in the personal income tax of the investment made in the acquisition of shares and participations of entities of new creation that create permanent employment, raising the maximum amount of 6,000 to 9,000 euros.

Successions and donations



During the electoral campaign, Ayuso announced that he plans to expand by 10 percentage points the tax credit that the people of Madrid enjoy in the tax on Successions and Donations between siblings and between uncles and nephews, a measure that will benefit 11,000 contributors each year, and what do I know they will save 30 million euros.

Direct aid to companies and freelancers



The regional leader has already stated that she would allocate 220 million euros in direct aid to companies and the self-employed what they lost 30% of their turnover because of the pandemic, such as hairdressers, academies, workshops, hardware stores, bookstores or souvenir shops.

Open market law



With this law, the regional government will allow any businessman in any region of the country to operate in Madrid no need for additional permission, which will generate 4,000 million annually and 50,000 jobs.

Digitization and transformation



In turn, Ayuso approved 1,000 million investment in projects such as the digital workplace, 360 Office or the Digital Factory. In addition, there is a digitalization plan for SMEs that will focus more than 166 million euros investment.

To this, we must add the transformation that it will represent Madrid Nuevo Norte and 200 other projects rather than “we have presented to the Government for qualify for 22,000 million of Next Generation funds, “said the acting president.