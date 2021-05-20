Ironman Vitoria-Gasteiz 2021 postponed

05/20/2021 at 12:04 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Ironman Organization is working to offer safe events and thus be able to offer a maximum of security in 2021, including the IRONMAN Vitoria-Gasteiz.

Unfortunately, the organizer, after evaluating the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Spain and the consequent restrictions in force and after having worked together with the Vitoria-Gasteiz City Council, the Provincial Council of Álava and the Basque Government, regrets to inform that the test will not be able to take place in July as planned and has been postponed to September 5, 2021.

The Ironman team will continue to work to develop and refine operational plans in a manner consistent with local community goals and within the guidelines and recommendations established by public health entities in relation to COVID-19.