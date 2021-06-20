in U.S.

Ironic accident: 10 injured in fire truck crashing en route to an emergency in New York

Nearly a dozen people were injured when a New York fire engine (FDNY) en route to attend a fire emergency collided with another vehicle. yesterday afternoon in Williamsburg (Brooklyn), a department spokesperson confirmed to Pix11.

NYPD detailed that the truck was responding to a residential fire having active its lights and sirens. However, when entering an intersection at S Fifth Street and Driggs Avenue collided with a turning vehicle, hitting him to the side.

Ten people -eight civilians and two firefighters- They were injured. They were taken to local hospitals and treated in stable condition, authorities said.

In a similar incident, in April a 95-year-old woman who was riding in the back of an ambulance en route to the hospital was killed and at least nine other people were injured in a crash in Brooklyn, NYC.

With fewer cars on the asphalt during the pandemic, NYC road accidents have increased, according to statistics from a recent report by the Manhattan Institute.

Rayados “boasts” the call of Funes Mori to the Mexican National Team and fans go crazy

Flirty Elsa Jean opens her robe and shows what she has underneath