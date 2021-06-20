Ironic accident: 10 injured in fire truck crashing en route to an emergency in New York

Nearly a dozen people were injured when a New York fire engine (FDNY) en route to attend a fire emergency collided with another vehicle. yesterday afternoon in Williamsburg (Brooklyn), a department spokesperson confirmed to Pix11.

NYPD detailed that the truck was responding to a residential fire having active its lights and sirens. However, when entering an intersection at S Fifth Street and Driggs Avenue collided with a turning vehicle, hitting him to the side.

Ten people -eight civilians and two firefighters- They were injured. They were taken to local hospitals and treated in stable condition, authorities said.

In a similar incident, in April a 95-year-old woman who was riding in the back of an ambulance en route to the hospital was killed and at least nine other people were injured in a crash in Brooklyn, NYC.

With fewer cars on the asphalt during the pandemic, NYC road accidents have increased, according to statistics from a recent report by the Manhattan Institute.