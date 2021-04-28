‘Ironheart’, the next Marvel and Disney + series has a screenwriter

According to Variety, Marvel Studios has hired Chinaka Hodge to head the writing team for the upcoming Disney + series, ‘Ironheart’. Hodge has previously written the reboot of ‘Amazing Stories’ for Apple and ‘Snowpiercer’ for TNT, as well as writing ‘Chasing Mehserle’ and ‘Mirrors in Every Corner’ as a playwright.

In the series we will see Dominique Thorne as the great inventor Riri Williams, a young woman who invents an impressive armor similar to that of Iron Man. Her character is one of the most recent in the Marvel canon, since she was created in 2016 by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodat. In the comics, she is a 15-year-old MIT student who gets to know Tony Stark himself, although after what happened with Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems clear that the series will have to take a different path.

“For me, at this point, it’s really about the story,” Thorne said previously. “That’s what many of us who enter this profession think. What attracts you is the ability to tell stories that mean something to people. In high school, the motto was to empathize, empower or educate … So , I am involved in such a story. There are real people with real stories and real emotions at the center. Even if it is not my experience or yours, it gives someone the opportunity to change; the opportunity to expand their mind or educate themselves in a way. new way. I think it’s one of the most beautiful and powerful things this way is capable of. “

Recall that Disney announced this new series last December during its investor day.