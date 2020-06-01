Iron ore futures in China jumped more than 6% on Monday, with strong domestic demand for the raw material used in steelmaking and concerns about supply from Brazil, a major exporter, leading spot prices to higher level in 10 months.

The most traded iron ore contract on the Dalian stock exchange, for delivery in September, rose 6.4% to 775.50 yuan ($ 108.92) per ton, the highest level of the contract since China launched future ore negotiations in 2013.

Ore ended 3.2% higher, expanding its rally after a solid 20% gain last month, which was the biggest monthly advance since June last year.

On the Singapore stock exchange, the ore was up 0.1% in afternoon trading, to $ 97.30 a ton.

Chinese steel inventories have been steadily declining since mid-March, encouraging steelmakers to increase production, which has boosted iron ore demand and prices.

“Steel margins in China remain on an upward trend, while there are concerns about Brazil’s supply amid the Covid-19 epidemic,” said ING commodity strategists in a note.

“Increasing infections among workers could lead mining companies or local authorities to impose more draconian quarantines, which could limit productivity or even close mines,” Citi analysts wrote in a note.

Iron ore stocks at Chinese ports fell to 109.5 million tonnes on Friday, the lowest level since November 2016, according to data from consultancy SteelHome.

((Translation São Paulo, 55 11 5644 7519)) REUTERS LC

