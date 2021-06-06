Iron Man’s new enemy that could easily defeat him

Iron Man’s armor allows him to go head-to-head with some of Marvel’s most dangerous villains, but what happens when an enemy can hit him inside the suit?

Tony Stark’s iconic Iron Man armor is one of Marvel Comics’ most impressive inventions, but it’s not perfect. In fact, Iron Man’s new enemy has just exposed a major weak point in the suit thanks to his powers.

Jed MacKay’s Iron Man Annual No. 1 follows Iron man tracking down the Advisor, a new Marvel villain who previously took on Miles Morales. On that occasion, the Advisor kidnapped and experimented with the young Spider-Man, who managed to escape thanks to the help of his father and uncle. Given Tony’s personal history of being a hostage, and the fact that tech-oriented villains are his specialty, Iron Man is on a mission to find and take down this Advisor. But while finding him is easy enough, defeating him is a very different story.

When Iron Man discovers the Advisor’s lair, he takes out most of the villain’s henchmen with ease. However, Tony encounters a stone along the way, Quantum, the Advisor’s most powerful lackey and possibly one of the best teleporters in Marvel Comics, this character seems to get his powers from the infinity gem from space. Quantum not only has the ability to fully teleport, but it can also create miniature portals in virtually any space, allowing it to punch Tony inside his suit. Try as he might, Tony can’t seem to launch a single attack on Quantum.

After passing the Advisor’s trials, Iron Man and Quantum face off once more. However, Tony manages to take advantage by using quantum entanglement, essentially disabling Quantum’s powers long enough to hit him with a repulsion blast and knock him out. While Stark’s mental agility allows him to defeat the villain this time around, the fact that Quantum has the power to punch Stark within his armor is certainly concerning. One of the biggest advantages of the Iron Man suit is its defensive capabilities, which are essentially null and void in a fight against someone like Quantum. After all, there’s nothing stopping the villain from using a knife next time to land a much more deadly blow.

Knowing Tony Stark, you have already started to think of different ways to improve your armor and eliminate this new weakness. Still, you better hope that Quantum doesn’t have any more tricks up its sleeve, otherwise the Invincible Iron man could end up being stripped of his title.