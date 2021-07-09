Iron Man will have a connection to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in full swing and they will use a location linked to Iron Man / Tony Stark.

One of the great bets of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe it is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, since the long-awaited sequel will have to continue exploring the African country as mysterious as it is technologically superior. But now, we know that there will be a connection to a very important place for Iron Man / Tony Stark.

Filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It is based in Georgia, but there are already plans to move into Massachusetts later this summer, with Worcester and the Boston suburbs designated as locations. On top of that, they will shoot scenes at the famous Institute of Technology, which has a long list of famous Marvel Studios alumni, including Erik Killmonger, James Rhodes Y Iron Man / Tony Stark

MIT doesn’t exactly have a reputation for allowing Hollywood productions to operate on its campus, but not many people say no to Marvel Studios. Iron Man / Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) appeared on stage to give a talk and award a scholarship to a generation of students during the opening scene of Captain America: Civil War (2016). While Riri Williams is another former student and will have her own series of Disney Plus titled Ironheart.

What will the movie be about?

For now there are few details of the plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and we don’t know if Hombre de Hierro will have some mention. But it has been rumored that the African country could come into direct conflict with Atlantis, the underwater nation led by Namor. This sure would be something really spectacular. In fact, it is already speculated that it will be Tenoch Huerta who plays Namor since he has been confirmed for the cast although his character has not been made official. Along with him stand out actors such as Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Letitia Wright as Shuri and Winston Duke as M’Baku.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released on July 8, 2022. In addition, all the films of Hombre de Hierro can be seen in Disney Plus by following this link.