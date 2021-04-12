Iron Man-style armor will soon be the future

Science fiction movies have taught us on more than one occasion what a human being equipped with an exoskeleton can do. Especially the Iron Man movies are the best example As an articulated suit and with the latest technology it is an incredible weapon. This was the world of science fiction, yet these computers are being used more and more in real life all over the world. And one manufacturer, SuitX of California, hopes it will go mainstream.

“I have no doubt that these devices will eventually be sold in hardware stores“says SuitX founder Homayoon Kazerooni.” As prices drop, you can just buy them at Home Depot. “In simple terms, an exoskeleton is an external device that supports, covers, and protects its user, granting higher levels of strength and endurance.

Sometimes referred to as “portable robots,” they can be battery-powered and computer-powered, and incorporate motors and hydraulics. Or they can be simpler passive designs that use springs and dampers. One report says that sales should now skyrocket as a result. Global revenue from the exoskeleton is expected increase from $ 392 million in 2020 to $ 6.8 billion in 2030, according to a study by ABI Research.