Iron Man could be in a 2021 Marvel Studios movie

Iron Man could continue in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe after the events of the movie Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The character of Hombre de Hierro was the one who started it all in 2008 in Marvel studios and we said goodbye to Tony Stark tragically in Avengers: Endgame when he sacrificed himself so he could defeat Thanos. Now we thought that we would not see him again for a while, but there have been rumors for a long time that he will be in Black widow and they have also leaked their possible participation in the film Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.

But instead of seeing the character as before, in Shang-chi it will be a hologram with armor. A brutal combination that will introduce us to a new Hombre de Hierro whose mind has been digitized and continues to fight the organization known as The ten rings and that we saw for the first time in the great hero origins movie. So it would be a brutal way to Marvel studios to close the circle.

We could also get to see the armor of Iron Man Captain America which would be absolutely cool. Here we leave you the images of the merchandising that anticipates what we will see in the movie of Shang-chi.

What will this new movie be about?

Marvel studios will introduce the first Asian hero protagonist in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. They will tell us the origins of this character who is the son of Wenwu, a wealthy businessman also known as the Mandarin. So they will try to fix the participation of this villain in iron Man 3 (2013). Throughout the film we will see how Shang-chi He tries to get away from his father at the same time that he must unleash all his power.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings will be released on September 3, 2021. It will be at that moment when we will check if we can see Hombre de Hierro in the movie. While we wait, the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios are available to subscribers of Disney Plus.

