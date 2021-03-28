Iron Man Comic Review, No. 3 by Panini Comics

In the previous issue, Zota brought Korvac to life to serve the Enclave, but Korvac decided he had better plans. Currently, Iron Man fought the Absorbing Man until he revealed who Arcade was and thus ended his game. In his apartment, trying to relax, Infernal Cat confessed that Tony allowed himself to be captured and wanted to be beaten to be punished and wondered what he wanted to show, to which Tony replied that he wanted to be a hero. At that moment, Tony received an attack warning from Cardiac and the two of them went to arrest him, whatever the reasons, but Tony threw himself against the dome in a very brutal way to save them all and ended up hospitalized. Once in the hospital, Patsy confessed that it seemed horrible to her that he launched himself to reduce all moral complexity and thus get a commemorative Stark statue. Finally, the hospital alarm sounded and Hellcat went to see what was happening. Unicorn was trying to escape from the hospital and hit Patsy while saying that she heard her god from the electricity. In this issue we will see Iron Man more dispersed than ever before visiting Mr. Fuller’s experiment.

The story would begin (may contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven’t read it) with Iron Man doubting himself as he performs actions for the community such as fighting supervillains or visiting children at recess. Later, on a plane trip, she concludes to Patsy Walker that she is very concerned about her image and she confessed that she thought it was better to commit suicide and there she learned that she should think of herself instead of the opinions of others, dropping so Tony should do the same. In the Tielhard I lightning fields, Iron Man meets with Fuller and Fuller explains the theory to him and then attacks Iron Man along with his minions while revealing himself to be Korvac. Patsy arrives to help, but lightning strikes them and she ends up without a pulse.

In general, this is a fairly entertaining comic that keep digging into Tony Stark’s psyche, which increasingly leads him to lose himself as a person and as a superhero, although some situations that Iron Man experiences do not help him much. However, the best lesson Tony receives is from Patsy Walker after an allusion to her suicide attempt and discovering that his own opinion is more important than that of others. However, the shock of this number would come when Fuller tests his experiment with Iron Man, while revealing his identity and his true intentions, thus falling the real cliffhanger when Iron Man sees that someone else has been harmed and involved because of him. Is this the resurgence of Iron Man’s thinking towards a more positive one when seeing that his pessimism only brings him misfortune? Or will it sink further? We will have to wait for next month, but I think this emotional shock for Iron Man will be decisive for him.

As for the characters, Tony Stark He doubts more than ever about his figure, about whether he is a Savior, about whether he should give up everything, if he should give thanks for being Iron Man, if he can be part of them and he even wonders if they do not know how strong he is and what what it is capable of doing. Later, he makes it clear that the image he gives of himself is what matters most to him. On the other hand, Patsy Walker It reminds him that the most important thing is what he thinks of himself, since she went through a suicide attempt, and ended up realizing it in a dark moment. Fuller She takes advantage of her identity, money and resources to trick Iron Man into hurting him where it hurts the most and even attacking her most precious friend, after revealing her true identity.

On rhythm, Cantwell opts for balanced timing so he can delve even deeper into the shattered mind of Iron Man and how his friend shows him the way again.

On an artistic level, Cafu continues to leave us a totally excellent drawing with a background and character design that cannot be hit with a single fault due to its high quality, its high level of details, facial and body expressions, among others. Without a doubt, we hope that Cafu will continue with us for many more numbers.

In short, I consider that we are facing a remarkably high number that you will enchant for its script twists, its drawing, and the deepening that goes into Iron Man.

You can purchase “Iron Man, no. 3 ”here.