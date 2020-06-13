Iron Man Christopher Cantwell will give a new look at the history of Marvel | Instagram

Marvel Entertainment will release a remake of the superhero comics Iron man which will be written by Christopher Cantwell, creator of the television series Halt and Catch Fire, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The new comic series will simply be called Hombre de Hierro, a title that is used for the first time since 2014, the year from which other series called Superior Iron Man, Invincible Iron Man and International Iron Man have come out.

Cantwell will join the cartoonist CAFU, who was behind Jane Foster: Valkyrie, to work on this new project, which will put Tony Stark in the foreground after the current comic series Iron Man 2020, in which he was replaced by his half brother, Arno Stark.

« I am amazed to have the opportunity to write about the golden avenger. Ever since Bob Layton’s art in the 1980s captured my imagination as a child, Iron Man has fascinated me, and in this new story I aim to exploit the questions: Who should Iron Man be today? An angel? A God? Or just a humble man?« the writer said in a statement.

« Tony is going to test and stretch the Iron Man idea to its metal core, something that will constantly be at odds with his giant ego. We’ll see if he can really control his arrogant self-image, even when others with god complexes fix their looks at the entire universe. «

This version of the character will be accompanied by a new armor, which will be designed by artist Alex Ross, who will also work on various covers for the first issue of the series, which will go on sale in September.

The protagonist of Marvel according to what was revealed by the actor Jeff Goldblum, who played The Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok, Robert Downey Jr will return to the Marvel Universe to voice Tony Stark in the Disney + series What if …?

