Iron Man actor knew the movie would be a hit if Robert Downey Jr. appeared on set

Robert Downey Jr. today is synonymous with Tony Stark thanks to his multiple appearances in the MCU. He has already retired from the role, but in the collective imagination he will continue to be Iron Man. It is the truth. What you also have to remember is that before that role he was known for something much more problematic and different.

Especially between 1996 and 2001 he was synonymous with addiction problems. He was known for his constant arrests due to his use of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana. At that time the actor went on to say the following about his addiction:

It’s like I have a shotgun in my mouth and I have my finger on the trigger and I will like the taste of the gun metal.

After rehabbing, the studios still didn’t trust him completely. It is well known that in several of these roles he did not receive his full salary until the end of production in case he was involved in a drug-related problem. It was a way for the studios not to put their investment at risk.

Fortunately everything changed for him. He became one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood when Marvel entrusted him to play Tony Stark in Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93%. The actor and the character have their similarities and that’s part of how it worked out so well.

Now we know that one of the actors in the film knew that if Downey Jr. could overcome his addiction problems, he could make the film a success. The actor in question is Clark Gregg who played Phil Coulson, a SHIELD agent. As he recently revealed in an interview for the At Home With The Creative Coalition podcast:

From the minute I saw that Jon Favreau was directing this Iron Man movie with Robert Downey Jr. as that character with Gwyneth Paltrow and Jeff Bridges, I knew that if Robert was able to appear on set and, you know, become the talent that we all hoped he could be, you know with addiction problems… I knew it could be one of the best versions, the best possible version that could have existed. And he really did.

He actually succeeded. He went from being a risky actor to being one of the most important talents in Hollywood with a salary that was in several headlines for how high he became. In the near moment it seems that Iron Man has disappeared from the scene along with the actor who played him for so many years and so many movies.

In fact, not so long ago, Chris Evans said that he believes that no other actor should play that character. He basically considers that Iron Man should stay dead in the MCU and never be replaced:

[Intentar interpretar ese papel] it would be doomed. I don’t think there is anything anyone on this planet could do that will improve what Downey has already done. Do you know what I mean? I do not consider it to be a role that can become like James Bond, Superman or Batman. It is not a role that other people should attempt. He is Iron Man and that is the end of that matter.

This certainly speaks to the fact that the actor has created a legacy and left a very important mark in that role. All thanks to the fact that he managed to overcome a problem that almost ended his career and created an MCU very different from the one we know. Marvel took a risk by hiring him and it was one that paid off.

