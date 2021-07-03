Iron Man 2: Marvel Vice President reveals that a macho comment about Scarlett Johansson bothers her – .

Today Marvel claims to be a most inclusive studio, boasting a number of empowered female characters and a growing diverse cinematic universe. The reality is that this was not always the case. For a long time the MCU was a very white universe filled with mostly straight men and few female characters. Added to that, some of them were troublesome. And yes I’m talking specifically about the Black Widow from her early MCU appearances. It’s no secret that Scarlett Johansson’s character was highly objectified and sexualized in her early appearances in Marvel movies.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

In fact, the actress herself said not long ago that she is grateful that that has changed over time. In his opinion, Marvel no longer builds female characters in the same macho way as it did 10 years ago:

It has definitely changed and I think part of that change has to do with me. Obviously ten years have passed and things have happened and I have a very different and highly evolved idea of ​​myself. As a woman, I am in a different place in my life. […] All of that has to do with getting away from the kind of hypersexualization of the character, I mean, when you see Iron Man 2 again, and although it was fun and has great moments, the character is very sexualized.

Just following that line of thought, Victoria Alonso, Executive Vice President of Marvel Studios spoke about something she didn’t like about Black Widow’s first appearance in Iron Man 2 – 72%. The production company is part of the MCU from the beginning and actually produced said tape. Speaking to Times, she revealed that there is something that bothers her about that character’s first scene with Tony Stark. You may not remember it anymore, but in that tape Natasha Romanoff was sexualized by Iron Man the moment she appeared on the scene. At this point in the movie, the millionaire is training in a boxing ring with Happy Hogan. That character tells the spy that he is going to teach him to box, so the character gets on there and rips his ass off with great ease. It is a comic scene whose joke is that a thin woman can defeat a man of Hogan’s characteristics.

You may also like: Black Widow: the director thinks a sequel without Scarlett Johansson is possible

The really troublesome comes right after. The character played by Robert Downey Jr. asks Pepper Pots who she is and she replies “Potentially a very expensive sexual harassment lawsuit.” At that moment he searches some pictures of her in her underwear on Google and says “I want one.” It is a scene that has not aged well at all and that evidently belongs to the ecosystem in which a guy like Harvey Weinstein could harass women at ease. For the same Victoria Alonso He said:

It bothered me at the time and it bothers me now… I remember thinking at that moment ‘She is not a thing’. But how appropriate: the world sees a sexy woman and thinks that because she is beautiful that is the only thing she has to offer.

Hopefully Marvel has no plans to do more scenes so they only serve to normalize the harassment and show that it is part of the daily life of Hollywood.

Sadly, just because Marvel no longer treats that character like that doesn’t mean that people don’t continue to sexualize him. One of the more recent examples came with the Black Widow reviews – 89%. To the Guardian critic, Peter bradshaw, it was easy for him to say disgusting old man things in his review of the tape:

The sensual purr of cough syrup that is Scarlett Johansson’s voice is something I have missed in confinement; now he’s back with a throaty vengeance in the character-friendly, indie episode Black Widow.

Keep reading: Scarlett Johansson defends the controversial death of Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame