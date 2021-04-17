Iron judge of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy revealed

Iron judge of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy unveiled | Instagram

The controversial and talented Niurka Marcos was invited to be the one who made the hosts of the Hoy Program suffer and the guest stars in the Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy contest; However, the Cuban rejected the invitation and finally, it has been revealed who will be the iron judge for this dance contest: Lolita Courteous.

As revealed by the Hoy production, Dolores Cortés will be in charge of making the famous participants suffer and flatter the dance contest that is planned to last six weeks, this during the broadcast of the Hoy Program.

The proposal of The Stars Dance Today, It is a strategy of part of the production in search of increasing the rating of the morning star of Televisa. A couple of weeks ago it was announced that this project would be developed and the public of the Today Program.

Alex Kaffie mentioned that this program was on the doorstep and added that it is to Raúl Araiza’s displeasure, since the beloved driver does not like dancing at all. However, now Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo and company will have to dance.

The first celebrity confirmed for the contest was the actress Michelle Vieth, this among doubts if she entered to replace any of the drivers of Hoy, but it was clarified that she was entering to be part of this dance contest.

The Hoy Program has already revealed more names of celebrities who will be part of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, such as: Tania Rincón, Tinieblas JR., Mariana Echeverría and Carlos Bonavides. It has been said that eight celebrities will join the contestants to make Hoy’s track shine.

Again, it was the journalist Alex Kaffie who revealed that Lolita Cortés and not Niurka will be in charge of evaluating the participants and their performance on stage. Internet users applauded the choice and assure it is a total success to incorporate the talented actress and singer into the Hoy Program.

Dolores Cortés will be the iron judge in “Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy”, the dance contest that begins next Monday in the morning of Channel 2, wrote Kaffie.

The journalist assured that Cortés is quite talented and applauded that she was the one to replace the Cuban woman who at the last minute said that she would not always be part of the project.

