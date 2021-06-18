Iron deficiency anemia: 5 plant-based foods rich in iron



The daily requirement of iron per adult is 18 mg, however there are stages of life such as pregnancy, lactation and old age, in which it is necessary to increase its consumption.

Photo: Photo by Jonathan Borba on Pexels / Pixabay

Iron deficiency anemia occurs when the body does not have enough iron to fulfill vital functions and consequently there is a lack of healthy red blood cells. So that red blood cells cannot carry enough oxygen to body tissues. It is known as the most common form of anemia, for obvious reasons much of the treatment consists of the consumption of foods rich in iron and supplements. advertise other health conditions and internal bleeding. As with very heavy menstrual periods, certain types of cancer such as esophagus, stomach and colon, Crohn’s disease and celiac disease, esophageal varices usually due to cirrhosis, long-term use of acetylsalicylic acid, ibuprofen or arthritis medications, which can cause gastrointestinal bleeding and peptic ulcer.

This type of anemia is likely to have no symptoms, especially when it is in its initial stage or is a mild case. However, as the disease progresses, some infallible signs are common, among which the following stand out: constant fatigue and weakness, headaches, dizziness, palpitations, problems concentrating or thinking. Also when anemia worsens symptoms such as: brittle nails, bluish color to the whites of the eye, dizziness, pale skin color, shortness of breath, hair loss, mouth ulcers, and uncontrollable movement of the legs.

Fortunately, much of the success in treatment focuses on make dietary adjustments and iron supplement intake. While it has been believed for years that the best dietary sources of iron are some animal products We have good news! There are powerful plant-based superfoods that shine for their iron content and other essential nutrients that benefit health in many ways.

1. Soy and derivatives

Soybeans and foods derived from soybeans are packed with iron. It is also a complete protein, which means that They contain the nine essential amino acids for the body. And that makes it a practically essential food for vegetarians and vegans. Soy contains around 8.8 mg of iron per cup, which is equivalent to 49% of the recommended daily intake, a serving of natto (a fermented soy product) offers 15 mg, that is, 83% of the intake of recommended iron Nothing bad! For its part, 6 ounces (168 grams) of tofu or tempeh each offer 3 to 3.6 mg of iron. Another of the great benefits of soy products is that they provide between 10 and 19 grams of protein per serving and are also a good source of calcium, phosphorus and magnesium.

Soy./Photo: Shutterstock

2. Lentils

Lentils are worthy representatives of the legume family and are noted for their great nutritional and satiating power, are ideal for suppressing appetite and reducing excessive calorie consumption. They are very accessible, versatile and of course one of the richest plant foods in iron: a cup of cooked lentils contains 6.6 mg, or about 37% of the recommended daily intake. Lentils also contain a significant amount of protein, complex carbohydrates, fiber, folate, and manganese. For added context: a cup of cooked lentils contains 18 grams of protein and covers about 50% of the recommended daily intake of fiber.

Lentils./Photo: Courtesy

3. Beans and peas

In general we can say that legumes are rich in iron, however there are some variants that contain it in greater quantities. Such is the case of white, lime, red and white beans that are similar in their iron contribution to soybeans, contain from 4.4 to 6.6 mg per cooked cup, they can contribute up to 37% of the daily intake. However, chickpeas and black-eyed peas have the highest iron content. They provide between 4.6 and 5.2 mg per cup. In addition to their iron content, beans and peas are excellent sources of complex carbohydrates, fiber, folate, phosphorus, potassium, manganese, and several beneficial plant compounds. It is known that the consumption of beans, peas and legumes in general, is a wonderful dietary addition that benefits health: they reduce the levels of blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar in the blood, they are also of great help to reduce abdominal fat.

Black beans / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are two important plant products rich in iron They help increase the total daily intake of iron. It is no news to say that seeds are a staple food group in the vegetarian diet and one of the main reasons is their high iron content. The variants that attract the most attention are pumpkin, sesame, hemp and flax seeds, they contain around 1.2 to 4.2 mg of iron per two tablespoons. The seeds also contain good amounts of plant protein, fiber, calcium, magnesium, zinc, selenium, antioxidants, and other beneficial plant compounds. Another great fact about their composition is that they are a great source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. For their part, almonds, cashews, pine nuts and macadamia nuts contain entre 1 and 1.6 mg of iron per ounce. They are an extraordinary source of energy, benefit weight loss, physical and mental performance, and are the perfect snack.

Nuts and seeds./Photo: Shutterstock

5. Green leafy vegetables

It’s no coincidence that spinach is Popeye’s food. Although in general, green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale, chard, broccoli and beet greens; they contain between 2.5 and 6.4 mg of iron per cooked cup, that is, between 14 and 36% of the daily intake. For more context: 100 grams of spinach contains 1.1 times more iron than the same amount of red meat and 2.2 times more than 100 grams of salmon. This is also 3 times more than 100 grams of hard-boiled eggs and 3.6 times more than the same amount of chicken. The only downside could be that due to its light weight, it is difficult for many people to consume 100 grams of raw green leafy vegetables The solution? Create rich dishes with these cooked vegetables.

Spinach. / Photo: Shutterstock

–

