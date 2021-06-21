Irma Eréndira Sandoval leaves the SFP; It is supplied by Roberto Salcedo Aquino

The president announced that he replaced Irma Eréndira Sandoval at the head of the Ministry of Public Function.

I made the decision to replace Irma Eréndira Sandoval Ballesteros with Roberto Salcedo Aquino in the position of Secretary of Public Function ”.

The Chief Executive added: “The policy of zero corruption and zero impunity will continue. We will never fail the people. “

About Inra Eréndira, he said: “We thank Irma Eréndira very much for her support. She is a woman who fights for justice, for democracy, her collaboration in the beginning of the government was very important, especially in what she was commissioned to do: the fight against corruption and the application of an austerity policy “.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT SALCEDO AQUINO

Salcedo Aquino is a nationally recognized public administrator whose trajectory in public service is broad, diverse, and remarkable. His curricular experience in various areas of government work has led him to hold important positions in the Federal and State Public Administration.

At the state level, he was Regional Delegate of the defunct Secretariat of Programming and Budget in the State of Tabasco, where he was also in charge of the Technical Secretariat of the Planning Commission for the Development of Oil Zones. He was a Senior Officer of the Ministry of Urban Development and Ecology, of the Government of the Federal District and of the Ministry of Foreign Relations.

