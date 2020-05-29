▲ The actress and the director in a screenshot.

Berlin The German actress Irm Hermann, one of the favorite interpreters of the filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder, died last Tuesday at the age of 77, reported Thursday in Berlin, on behalf of the family, which was his agent, Antje Schlag.

Born in Munich, Irmgard Hermann worked in her hometown as a secretary until in 1966 she met Fassbinder, who guided her to a new professional field, becoming one of her muses.

That same year he appeared in the short film El vagabundo by the legendary film and theater director.

From the first moment the actress was part of the close and trustworthy circle of Fassbinder, with whom she shot numerous films, such as Berlin Alexanderplatz and Lili Marleen. He also stood out in The bitter tears of Petra von Kant in the character of Marlene, along with the protagonist played by Hanna Schygulla.

Hermann, Schygulla and Fassbinder, among others, founded the Action-Theater movement, which later became the antitheater.

In 1975 he moved to Berlin, where he acted on the orders of other renowned directors such as Werner Herzog, in Woyzeck, sharing the screen with Klaus Kinski; Hans W. Geissendörfer, in Edith’s Diary, and director Ulrike Ottinger in Joan of Arc in Mongolia.

For film and theater director Christoph Schlingensief, he shot The German Chainsaw Massacre and Bottrop’s 120 Days, took the stage in Hamlet and played an authoritative wife of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder in the Republic of Berlin.

The actress won the prestigious German Film Award for Best Female Performance for her role as Sophie Scholl’s cell accompanist in The Last Five Days, directed by Percy Adlon.

Hermann was also able to demonstrate his talent on the comedy record on Pappa in front of portals, a comedy directed by Loriot and, recently, three years ago, alongside actors Elyas M’Barek, Jella Haase, Sandra Hüller and Katja Riemann in Fack Ju Göhte 3.

