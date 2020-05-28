Irm Hermann and Fassbinder, in the late sixties.

German actress Irm Hermann, muse of Rainer Werner Fassbinder, star of some of her best films and currently a great lady of German television, died on Tuesday in Berlin at the age of 77 after a sudden illness, according to her representative.

Hermann, born in Munich in 1942, worked in that city as the secretary of a German automobile club until she appeared for tests at the Drama Academy and there she met a young Fassbinder. He was the one who convinced him to quit his job, star in his short film El vagabundo (1966) and will launch into acting. That’s why he appeared in 24 of the more than 40 films, in addition to telefilms and documentaries, directed by the prolific German filmmaker before he died at age 37. For Fassbinder, Hermann played heartless matriarchs, self-destructive characters, complex women as only the director of The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, Berlin Alexanderplatz, Lili Marleen knew how to build., The merchant of the four seasons or We all call ourselves Ali , dramas in which his muse worked. Hermann was her confidante, they even had a brief romantic relationship, although on Fassbinder’s death in 1982, the actress accused him of emotionally abusing her. In 1975, to get away from the filmmaker, he moved to Berlin, where the following year he married Dietmar Roberg, a children’s book writer, and had two children.

Hermann, Fassbinder and another great actress, Hanna Schygulla, founded the theater group Action-Theater. Before the death of the filmmaker, Hermann had already started working with other directors of the new cinema in his country, such as Werner Herzog, with whom he made Woyzeck (1979), together with Klaus Kinski, or Loriot, in Pappa ante Portas (1991) ,

With Percy Adlon’s The Merchant of the Four Seasons and The Last Five Days, he won both German film awards. I was twice as candidate. With the rest of her castmates she won the Silver Bear for best female performance at the 2000 Berlinale for Paradiso: Seven Days with Seven Women, by Rudolf Thome.

He continued to act in the cinema until his death in titles such as Anonymous – A woman in Berlin (2008), along with Nina Hoss, by Max Fäberböck, but from the nineties his work focused on television productions of all kinds: from family comedies to roles in police series, the most popular genre among German viewers and which have found great echo in the rest of Europe, such as The Place of Crime. Three years ago he achieved a certain fame again by appearing in the box office ¡Que te den, profe! 3. Irm Hermann also took the stage countless times, always in risky theater, and participated in various radio programs.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe