Irizar receives from Zaragoza its largest order for electric buses to date

The Gipuzkoan company Irizar has just agreed with the city of Zaragoza to supply up to 68 copies of the IE Tram, one of the most modern electric buses of this corporation and with which the Aragonese capital intends to continue with the electrification of its fleet.

The Irizar e-mobility ie tram, the sustainable mobility division of the Gipuzkoan company, has been the model chosen by the city of Zaragoza to continue the renewal of its extensive fleet with passenger transport vehicles zero emissions.

Total there will be 68 units of the new 100% electric Irizar model those commissioned by the Aragonese capital, which represents a small but significant percentage of its current bus fleet, currently encrypted at over 460 drives. Of these, only 4 examples are zero-emission vehicles, although they also have 111 units equipped with hybrid mechanics.

Zaragoza will have up to 68 units of this new electric bus.

Therefore, the vast majority of the city’s public bus fleet is powered by traditional combustion engines, of which 352 are fueled with diesel. A part of these will be replaced by the new electric buses entrusted to the Gipuzkoan firm.

The intentions of the provincial authorities of Zaragoza are to electrify its entire range, so this order for electric city buses, the largest received so far by IrizarIt is just a new step for the Zaragoza institutions to reduce the emissions of their fleet.

Presentation

The first of the new electric Irizar ie trams was presented at an event held a few days ago in the Aragonese capital. This specimen featured articulated bodywork and the modern, sharp aesthetics that characterize this range., with a very sloping front and covered wheels, which gives it a certain tram look. According to the specifications published by the company, the ie tram is available in versions from 12 to 18 meters and is capable of holding up to a maximum of 155 people.