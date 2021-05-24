Irish healthcare system continues to be targeted by ‘serious’ ransomware attack

The attack, and the arrest of the computer systems, led to the cancellation of appointments and surgeries in various hospitals. And the outage lasted a few days, leading Ossian Smyth, the Green Party’s Minister of State for Communications, to describe it as “the most serious cybercrime attack against the Irish state.”

The Irish Ministry of Health is also the target of a cyber attack

Furthermore, just a week ago, the Irish Department of Health was the subject of a cyberattack attempt, very similar to ransomware attack that came to paralyze the country’s public health service.

As the Irish government has commented in a statement, “the National Cybersecurity Center saw on Thursday an attempted cyberattack against the Ministry of Health”, which even partially suspended its computer system “as a precautionary measure”.