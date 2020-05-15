Irish food and ingredient Kerry is reducing the number of employees in Brazil in response to changes in the market caused by the outbreak of the new coronavirus, said three union leaders.

The layoffs affect almost 8% of the company’s staff in the country, according to . calculations.

Kerry had a promising start to the year, but since March, social isolation measures in the world have affected customer demand in restaurants, fast food chains and bars, which has hit companies that act as suppliers in these segments.

Kerry’s flavor-and-nutrition division in the Americas has annual revenue of 3.2 billion euros ($ 3.46 billion), with the so-called food service accounting for 30% of sales, according to public information.

In a note to ., Kerry said that all six facilities in Brazil were “fully operational”, without giving details.

However, in Cotia, where Kerry makes products such as mayonnaise and tomato sauce sold to Mcdonald’s, some production lines have been temporarily closed amid the pandemic, said union director Januncio Batista de Araujo Neto. He estimated that 50 people were laid off, reducing the number of employees at the plant to around 350.

In Campinas, where Kerry’s headquarters are located in Brazil, Marcos Araujo, president of the local union, said that production has not been interrupted, although he admits that occasional layoffs have occurred.

Another place affected by the cuts is Três Corações, where dairy products and meat ingredients are made. There, 34 people have been laid off so far, said Rogerio Prado Ribeiro, president of the local union. The other news is that the Três Corações plant now operates six days, not seven days a week, said the manager.

A source close to the company, saying that Kerry employs 1,100 people in Brazil, said there were “a very small number of layoffs”, but preferred not to go further.

The source also cited “seasonal” layoffs due to lower demand for products like ice cream, as winter approaches in the southern hemisphere.

Kerry expects difficult times, according to an April 30 statement to the market. Due to the uncertainties related to the developments in the Covid-19 pandemic, it withdrew all financial projections for the year released in February.

Kerry also said the impact of the pandemic on the performance of the second quarter will be worse than in the previous quarter.

