Irina Shayk is a work of art

The queen of the catwalks fascinated us once again with an extremely picturesque avant-garde look while walking through The Big Apple.

Irina Shayk not only lectured on style, but also on art history as she went for a walk with her daughter Lea in New York, all dressed as a rococo painting.

The Russian supermodel dazzled us with a denim ensemble printed entirely with François Boucher’s “Daphnis et Chloé” painting; specially chosen by legendary designer Vivienne Westwood to be the star print of her fall-winter 2021/22 collection.

And if its unique style wasn’t enough for you, we tell you that the entire collection was created from materials that have a reduced impact on our environment, including recycled denim.

The painting is based on a novel of Greek mythology, represented with a landscape background, magnetic colors and with hints of eroticism, main characteristics of the French Rococo style and especially of the artist. We are not surprised that the play has caught the attention of the daring Westwood.

The quaint ensemble consisted of a cropped jacket with large pockets on both sides of the chest and straight-leg jeans with exposed seams.

Shayk paired it with Burberry’s shiny black leather boots with metal accents, a small matching By Far bag, oval sunglasses and a green mask, which coordinated perfectly with the paint tones.

Little Lea couldn’t have had a better time during the outing that included ice cream and a fun time at the games. Without a doubt, Bradley Cooper’s ex-partner became the chicest mom in the whole park, while pushing her adorable daughter’s swing.

The result is simply hypnotizing, and with a model like Irina parading the outfit down the street, we can only think that the trend of printed denim will continue to triumph.

