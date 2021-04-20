Irina Shayk forgets to put her shirt on 👚

In a sexy and executive look, Irina Shayk turns the streets of New York into a photo studio for Victoria’s Secret.

The famous Russian model appears to epitomize the unforgettable Seinfeld scene when Brenda Stron walked down the street wearing a white bra and suit causing Kramer to crash George’s car.

But Irina’s ensemble also has a nod to Michael Jackson’s style of black loafers and white stockings.

Based on her big smile, the 35-year-old star looked hilarious as she was being photographed despite being in her underwear.

The ex Bradley Cooper combined a set of navy blue jacket and pants with fine gray stripes with a black corset top from the famous lingerie brand.

Irina wore her hair up and very soft makeup that gave her enviable face a very natural look.

The star eradicated in New York shares with the Hollywood actor the 4-year-old Lea. Despite the fact that they are no longer together and some friction after their separation, Irina and Bradley do a great job of co-parenting, so much so that they usually show themselves together around the Big Apple walking with the girl, stoking rumors of a possible possible reconciliation.

The “A Star is Born” actor and the model began their romance in April 2015 but ended it in June 2019 after it was said that Bradley had an affair with the singer and actress, Lady Gaga.