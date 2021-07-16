Irina Shayk doesn’t want to be linked to Kanye West

“Kanye always had a thing for Irina, so she was the first person that came to mind after his divorce from Kim,” a source told the outlet at the time. “He decided to fire his shot, and it worked.” According to Page Six, a few days ago, West invited her to a haute couture show in Paris and she declined the invitation because she doesn’t want them to media keep communicating that there is something romantic between them.

Everything seems to indicate that at the beginning, Irina gave herself the opportunity to meet him and see if something could happen between them but realized that he only wants him as a friend and that if they had gone to the parade with him, the rumors about their supposed relationship would have potentiated by the media.