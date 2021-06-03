Irina Shayk dedicates quality time to her daughter Lea De Seine

Irina Shayk has been the best version of herself for her daughter Lea. The time you spend together is a brief token of your love for each other.

Seeing Irina Shayk walking in New York with her daughter, holding a stroller and dressed from head to toe in designer clothes, there is no doubt that she is an all-terrain mom: model and actress, perfect from start to finish.

Although her life may seem rosy, Irina did not always have a simple life; On the contrary, he lost his father when he was just 14 years old and together with his mother and sister, he managed to survive in Yemanzhelinsk, a small mining town in Russia.

Since her mother taught piano, Irina showed from a young age that she also had a talent for music; however, it was never his passion. When she was discovered as a model, she began her career in Paris, but neither the criticism she received from other models nor the ridicule about her origin made her give up what for her meant an opportunity to help her family.

All that effort and the accumulation of sacrifices she went through prepared her to be a completely confident woman, who looks as spectacular on the runway as on the big screen or in music videos, like “Power” by Kanye West, who btw, he is currently rumored to be dating her.

After her high-profile relationship with Bradley Cooper and the birth of her daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, Irina demonstrated an even more skill: that of loving, caring for and setting a great example for her daughter at all times, because no matter how hard she find yourself busy and have a tight schedule, always looking to give Lea quality time, as well as the security and tranquility that she would have liked as a child.

Seeing them together walking in the Big Apple is usually something common, but when noticing the unique smile that is drawn on the faces of both, it is known with certainty that they are creating moments and connections that will be indelible as time goes by.

Lea always seems to be ready for her ballet class or to play a fantasy character from fairy tales, while Irina has recently put special emphasis on her taste for combat boots, which she has paired with a Staley bag made of leather. crocodile during his play date.