Irina Shayk and Lea combine their outfits during an outing in NY

Irina Shayk and her little daughter have become Burberry’s ambassadors and their latest outing in New York confirms this.

The famous Russian model who is considered one of the highest paid models, turns the streets of the Big Apple into her personal catwalk in each of her outings and now her 4-year-old daughter is with her.

The 35-year-old star paired her daughter’s classic Burberry trench coat while shopping in Soho.

The girl who shares with the Hollywood star, Bradley Cooper, took her look to the extreme wearing a bucket hat with the typical Scottish of the English brand.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper happily stroll with their daughter Lea De Seine

Underneath her trench coat, you could see a salmon pink skirt that she combined with mustard silk stockings and shiny shoes. A whole mini fashionista.

During their tour, they stopped some women who had set up a makeshift store decorated with balloons to buy some cupcakes. As expected, Lea caught everyone’s attention.

Halfway through the walk, the little girl got tired and got into her Yoyo stroller for her mother to push her. To cover the spring air, I use a blanket, also Burberry, made of cashmere with the brand’s monogram in red and camel that is worth more than $ 700 dollars.