Irina Shayk and Karlie Kloss organize a playdate with their children

Irina Shayk and Karlie Kloss enjoyed a pleasant afternoon in the company of their children. The moms and models seemed very happy to get together.

After greeting each other with an affectionate hug, Irina Shayk and Karlie Kloss prepared to enjoy the afternoon in the company of their children.

While Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper is already 4 years old, the son of Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner is a newborn who came into the world on March 14.

The top models seem to enjoy their motherhood quite a bit and with nothing but love in their actions, they headed to Washington Sware Park with their little ones to spend an afternoon with friends.

During the journey, Lea de Seine was quite attentive to Karlie’s baby; It seemed that for her it was a little doll that she could play with soon.

The little girl, daughter of Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper, looked lovely in an outfit that made her fascination with ballet evident with a tutu, pink leggings and gold slippers.

The mothers and their little ones settled down on the grass to enjoy a kind of picnic in the open air, where, far from focusing on food, the important thing was their talk.

Fully stylized, the tops exuded glamor on a normal day. Karlie opted for a sober look with biker shorts and a black blazer to match her mask, as well as leather loafers and a Gucci crossbody bag.

For her part, Irina wore a Manokhi leather trench coat that costs more than $ 2,150, which matched her snakeskin print Miista boots. They both wore gold jewelry.

After spending the afternoon together, they walked back home while their conversation continued to flow and showed them happy and relaxed between some laughs.

Finally they said goodbye with a friendly hug and Lea did the same with a smile towards Karlie’s baby.