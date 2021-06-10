Irina Shayk and Kanye West unleash romance rumors

Irina Shayk and Kanye West share a few days in a French countryside stoking rumors of romance.

The famous rapper seems to have turned the page much faster than we imagine after his separation and divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The renowned 44-year-old musician wasted no time and debuted single, conquering the famous Russian model, Irina Shayk.

The beautiful 35-year-old brunette, who had been single for several months after ending her relationship with the Hollywood actor, Bradley Cooper could not hide her smile as she chatted with Kanye during a tour of a vineyard in Provence.

The new lovers stayed for 3 nights in a luxury boutique hotel of more than 250,000 hectares called Villa La Coste.

Apparently Kanye would be most in love with Irina, not only for having invited her to France, one of the rapper’s favorite destinations, but also because he chose to celebrate his 44 years with the model, away from the children he shares with Kim Kardashian.

In honor of her ex-husband and as a birthday greeting, Kim shared a photo on her Instagram account of her with Kanye and her children that read “Happy Birthday. I love you for life. Would Kim know about the possible relationship between Kanye and Irina?

After the romantic getaway, Irina returned to New York to reunite with her daughter on the same private jet as Kanye.

Although they were not photographed hugging or kissing, the smiles and looks confirm that there is a great attraction between them.

