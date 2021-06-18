Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Spotted in NYC Amid Kanye Rumors

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were just spotted hanging out in New York City looking totally chill and happy. Ya know, just in case anyone was ~ wondering ~ what their vibes are like as Irina’s romance with Kanye West heats up!

The exes looked super relaxed in photos taken on June 17, which is no surprise given that sources say they’ve remained close since splitting up in 2019. As one talkative insider told Us Weekly, “Bradley would be fully supportive of whoever Irina chooses to date — he just wants her to be happy. Bradley and Irina are not just on good terms as co-parents, they’re also close as friends and share personal things with each other. ”

MediaPunch / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Oh, and apparently an E! News source said Kim Kardashian is also unbothered: “Kim has heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk and she doesn’t mind at all. If it doesn’t impact her kids, then she doesn’t mind if Kanye dates. “

MediaPunch / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Meanwhile, another source (literally, so many sources, so little time) recently told Page Six that Irina’s # 1 focus is her daughter, saying “She’s one of the most beautiful women in the world, but she’s actually very low-key, you never hear her talking publicly about her relationships. She is a quiet person, she is a very devoted mother to her daughter, but she is also very quietly ambitious in her career and she’s very smart. “

Cool cool cool, and love to see exes getting along!

You love all the deets on the celeb relationships. So do we! Let’s talk through them all here.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io